LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 21.9%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) dropped 21.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services.

