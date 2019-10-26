LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Decreased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,162 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 522.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

