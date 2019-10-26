Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

