Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $452,466.00 and $75,894.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00662216 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029657 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003818 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,652,699 coins and its circulating supply is 17,652,687 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

