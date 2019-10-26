LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $39,645.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00203067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01483636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

