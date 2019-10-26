LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $319-321 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.49 million.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 1,621,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.22.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.