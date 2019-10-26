Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

NYSE PSX opened at $114.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

