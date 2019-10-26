Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $17.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,264.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,225.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,177.45. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.86.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

