Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $124.36 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

