Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $424,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

DPZ opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

