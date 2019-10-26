Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $449.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $453.33 million. Lumentum reported sales of $354.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

LITE stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 886,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,908 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $293,891.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,940,557.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

