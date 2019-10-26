M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of MHO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. 560,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

