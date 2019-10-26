M Partners Comments on Atico Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atico Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.42.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.28 million during the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

