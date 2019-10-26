Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,203,981.04 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $1,203,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $12.89 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $439.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 75,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.