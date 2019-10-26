Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Magnachip Semiconductor updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 830,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $92,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,520. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

