ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,062. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

NYSE:MAN opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

