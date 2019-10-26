Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 22,707 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.31.

NYSE CP opened at $226.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average is $228.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 30.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

