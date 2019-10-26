Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 44,730 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,730 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $89,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

UPS stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.