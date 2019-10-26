Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 80,161 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,161 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.81% of Univar worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Univar by 389.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Univar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at about $289,000.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Stephen D. Newlin acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,042.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Stavropoulos acquired 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

