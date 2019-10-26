Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $64,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 497,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 56,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,344,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $140,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,472. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

