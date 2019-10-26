Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 88,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $132.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.45. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 16,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $54,945.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,934.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 237,593 shares of company stock worth $869,458. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

