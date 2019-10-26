Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Match Group makes up 6.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 226.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Match Group by 203.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 260,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

MTCH opened at $73.94 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

