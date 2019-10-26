MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $159.38. 466,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.