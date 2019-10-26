Medpace Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. Medpace has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

