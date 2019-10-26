Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.51 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

