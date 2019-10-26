Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $85,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth $111,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 873.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. Gannett Co Inc has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Gannett’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

