Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,228 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 1,176.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,757,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,772,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $912.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Leerink Swann raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 1,642,300 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $4,992,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 66,666 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

