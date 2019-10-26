Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Melinta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.15.

MLNT traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.54. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. Analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

