Melon (MLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.31 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $39,602.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00045883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken and Liqui. Over the last week, Melon has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00200189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01490106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00091650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

