Mercury One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,031.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $319,529.00 and $2,031.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00200918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.01436588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00096436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

