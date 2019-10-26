Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2,649.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 108,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 104,187 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. 280,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

