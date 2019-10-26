Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $40.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH opened at $32.01 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,377,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.