MetaMorph (METM) Reaches Market Cap of $180,133.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $180,133.00 and $28,079.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00038208 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.05502841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001009 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044338 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029440 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,574,822 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.