Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

MXCYY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXCYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

