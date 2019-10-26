MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MFA. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.05.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,339. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 140,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

