Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Set to Split on Monday, November 11th

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)’s stock is going to split on Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MBCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

