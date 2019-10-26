Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) Financial Review

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SmartFinancial does not pay a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 1.10 $760.24 million $0.42 7.33 SmartFinancial $98.76 million 2.89 $18.10 million $1.55 13.18

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 1.68% 6.20% 0.29% SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.91% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SmartFinancial 0 3 2 0 2.40

SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Mizuho Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

