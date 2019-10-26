MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $125.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.95, 36,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 363,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.49.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $77,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 279.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $201,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

