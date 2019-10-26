Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-$2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26.

MHK stock traded up $14.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.81.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

