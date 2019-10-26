Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $72,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,963 shares of company stock worth $392,181. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

