Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Momo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Momo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,356,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,145,000 after buying an additional 428,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,661,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,180,000 after buying an additional 106,804 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,485,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,370,000 after buying an additional 197,663 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 261,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,193,000 after buying an additional 2,961,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Momo has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Momo’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.