Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

