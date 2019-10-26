MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

