Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Monro updated its FY20 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,569. Monro has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.98.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

