Monument Capital Management Acquires 2,489 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

