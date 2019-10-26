Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.52% of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFEQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

