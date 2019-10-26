Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,269,000 after purchasing an additional 299,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

