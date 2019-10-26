Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $157.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. 25,274,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Microsoft by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

