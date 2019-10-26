Morgan Stanley Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 45.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 21.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $585,294 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

