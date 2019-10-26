Morgan Stanley Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVE. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.93.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$11.46 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion and a PE ratio of 47.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.5915418 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.73 per share, with a total value of C$117,303.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$314,958.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

